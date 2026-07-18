One Of Gilligan's Island's Best Guest Stars Was Played By This Legendary Western Actor

"Gilligan's Island" boasted some of the most prolific character actors of its era. Both The Skipper actor Alan Hale Jr. and The Professor actor Russell Johnson had appeared in just about every high-profile series of the 1950s and '60s by the time they were cast in Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom, including guest spots on "Rawhide" and "Gunsmoke." But even these experienced performers couldn't match the expansive filmography of Strother Martin, who guested on "Gilligan's Island" during its final season. For many, a spot on one of the most popular sitcoms of the era would have been a fairly big deal. For Martin, it was all in a day's work.

By the time he arrived on "Gilligan's Island," Martin had amassed an impressive filmography that had seen him work with the greats of his age. He started out in the early 1950s, and quickly landed roles in many of the big shows of the decade. As you might expect given the Oater's popularity at the time, that means Martin added multiple Western credits to his filmography. We're talking several "Gunsmoke" episodes, "Have Gun will Travel," "Trackdown," and even one of the best Western shows nobody talks about anymore, "Dick Powell's Zane Grey Theatre." Like Hale Jr. and Johnson, Martin also appeared on "Rawhide," playing a land surveyor alongside an early career Clint Eastwood.

On the film side, Martin earned credits for 1958's "Cowboy" and John Ford's "The Horse Soldiers," and could be seen in everything from the film noir classic "Kiss Me Deadly" to the debut of Disney's first cinematic universe in 1959 "The Shaggy Dog." If he'd have stopped there, he would have retired with a better filmography than most of his peers. But the 1960s beckoned, as did the shores of Gilligan's Isle.