The 10 Best Episodes Of Gilligan's Island Ranked

For all its popularity, Sherwood Schwartz's CBS comedy classic "Gilligan's Island" is a very strange waterfowl in the sitcom pond. It combines what's effectively a live-action cartoon with a series of morality plays hidden inside outlandish stories that demand viewers grab disbelief by the neck and hoist it out of their TV room. On top of that, all of this is acted out by characters that were inspired by the seven deadly sins.

From 1964 to 1967, the toil and turmoil of the S.S. Minnow survivors offered viewers a regular dose of Robinson Crusoe antics mixed with a hefty dose of slapstick and a generous spoonful of genuine depth. Despite the series' comparatively short life, this (along with copious reruns) was more than enough to earn it a reputation as one of the best shows of the 1960s.

"Gilligan's Island" ran for three extremely eventful seasons that involved so many hare-brained plans to escape the castaway group's island predicament that it beggars belief. Perhaps because of the show's flexibility, there were also surprisingly few absolute dud episodes during the series' run. As such, selecting the absolute 10 best episodes of the show can be a bit of a dealer's choice, but that's exactly what we're doing today — and these are the "Gilligan's Island" episodes that made the cut.