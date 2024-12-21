The 5 Best Guest Stars On Gilligan's Island, Ranked

For three seasons between 1964 and 1967, Sherwood Schwartz's "Gilligan's Island" delighted undemanding television viewers with the exploits of seven castaways stranded on an uncharted island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. It was a sitcom the whole family could enjoy (though some parents might've had qualms about sanctioning such tropical buffoonery), though it didn't really find its place in the popular culture until it went to syndication. When "Gilligan's Island" could air five times a week, it became a couch potato favorite; suddenly, people were generating wild theories about the series' underlying themes and, by sheer repetition, memorizing the plots of whole episodes.

After stumbling out of the gate with its pilot (which was missing several key cast members), the show quickly found its formulaic groove thanks in large part to the dorky chemistry of its ensemble. But while they were a perfect fit, Schwartz and his writers realized early on its core seven couldn't carry every episode — at least, not if they wanted to make it to a second season. A little variety was in order, which meant guest stars had to find their way to the island. If you're asking how the show could do this without making a mockery of a key element of its premise (that the castaways can't get off the island), you're violating the silly spirit of the sitcom. The writers would put minimal effort in explaining away the comings-and-goings of the guest stars, and viewers happily accepted this.

After all, one of the most entertaining aspects of "Gilligan's Island" was the guest stars — and for an irredeemably ridiculous series, Schwartz managed to get some pretty respectable names to drop by on occasion. But which appearances did we most enjoy?