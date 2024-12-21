The Seven Deadly Sins Connection Fans Missed In Gilligan's Island

There are many ways to interpret Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Author Paul A. Cantor once wrote in his 2001 book "Gilligan Unbound: Pop Culture in the Age of Globalization" that the series presents an idealized version of American democracy. Cantor's thesis pointed out that the show's seven castaways all came from different American classes — there were two millionaires, a professor, a farmer, a pair of military men, and an entertainer — but when they were forced to live on a deserted island together, they became fast friends. Not only that, but they also thrived. Schwartz was said to have confirmed Cantor's thesis in an obituary printed in the Washington Post.

Many (including this author) see a Sisyphean element to "Gilligan's Island." Every episode begins with hope. Often, a new person or object will wash ashore, offering the castaways an opportunity for escape. The opportunity is then consistently squandered, however, often through Gilligan's bumbling. Every episode subsequently ends on a note of despair, with the seven castaways lamenting their inability to leave the island. Gilligan is almost a cosmic being, a holy fool designed to unwittingly offer punishment to those around him. "Gilligan's Island" takes place in a cartoon world that is darkly undergirded by hopelessness.

There is also a fan theory, one that often appears in casual analyses of "Gilligan's Island," that the seven stranded castaways are being cosmically imprisoned on Gilligan's Island because of their sins. Indeed, because there are seven of them, one might be quick to observe that each one of them could be emblematic of the Seven Deadly Sins. While Sherwood Schwartz felt that "Gilligan's Island" was a perfect democracy, he also admitted to NPR in 2008 that each character did indeed have a sinful flaw derived from the Seven Deadly Sins.