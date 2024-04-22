There's A Gilligan's Island Novel That Puts A Dark Spin On The Characters We Love

The premise of Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" is succinctly laid out in its indelible theme song, written by Schwartz and George Wyle. The S.S. Minnow, helmed by Captain G. Jonas Grumby (Alan Hale) and his first officer Gilligan (Bob Denver) took on five passengers for a three-hour boat tour of Hawai'i. The ship hit some bad weather, got lost at sea, and washed up on an uncharted island somewhere in the Pacific. Now the two sailors, along with a millionaire (Jim Backus), his wife (Natalie Schafer), a movie star (Tina Louise), a professor (Russel Johnson), and a lottery-winning tourist (Dawn Wells), have to learn to survive, all to comedic effect.

"Gilligan's Island" has no themes of actual survival, instead rolling with its slapstick elements; the series clearly takes place in a cartoon reality. As such, the characters play as broad archetypes, mugging and screaming in an unrealistic fashion. Audiences, of course, love the "Gilligan's" characters for that very reason. Everything is expansively silly and the laughs come at pratfalls and foolishness, not stern analyses of humanity's tragic flaws.

"Gilligan's Island" became a camp bedrock of Gen-X pop culture, beloved and mocked in equal measure for its fluffy disposability. The series became the subject of parodies and satires, perhaps most notably when "Weird Al" Yankovic described the series in a spoof of Tone Lōc's "Wild Thing" called "Isle Thing." In 2003, however, the final word on "Gilligan's Island" parodies came with the publication of "Gilligan's Wake" by Tom Carson, the film and TV critic for Esquire Magazine. "Gilligan's Wake," taking its title from "Finnegans Wake," was an "exposé" of the characters on "Gilligan's Island," revealing that each one of them had a dark and shady past.