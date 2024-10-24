Dawn Wells' Favorite Gilligan's Island Episode Paid Tribute To Agatha Christie

"Gilligan's Island" was as rigidly formulaic a sitcom as ever existed, and this was very much by design. When Sherwood Schwartz wrote the pilot (in debilitating pain), he envisioned a series that could be enjoyed by all members of the family, provided they weren't too demanding (and this being television in the 1960s, when it came to sitcoms, they generally weren't). The continuing misadventures of the S.S. Minnow's seven castaways were mostly centered on getting off that confounded island in the Pacific Ocean, but sometimes Schwartz and his writers zagged, concocting a story that finds Gilligan and the gang facing some unexpected danger.

The most memorable of these episodes often involved dream sequences, a secret weapon for the show that allowed it to break up the tedium of the island-all-the-time setting. Sometimes they'd wind up in the Old West or some other long-ago, far-flung destination. One such instance found the cast traveling to Jolly Old England in the 1800s to try Gilligan for literally monstrous crimes he believes he might've committed against Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and Mrs. Howell (Natalie Schafer).

This all went down in an episode inspired by a classic Agatha Christie novel, and it was one of Dawn Wells' favorites.