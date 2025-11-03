Disney's First Cinematic Universe Franchise Debuted In 1959

The phrase "cinematic universe" didn't really enter the popular lexicon until 2009, right when Disney purchased the Marvel Comics character library and kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The idea was that Disney would put out a series of singular films that starred notable superhero characters, but that all the films took place in the same world. The characters would, hence, eventually all meet, and collectively wreak violence on the supervillain du jour. This was considered unbearably novel at the time, and the concept proved to be terrifically popular. The MCU remained the preeminent blockbuster film series for the better part of a decade.

Many studios tried to emulate that success, although without as much luck. The DC Extended Universe had its hits, but wasn't nearly as well-liked as the MCU. "The Conjuring" had more luck with a series of interconnected haunting tales. The most notorious failure was the Dark Universe, which was to be an interconnected reboot of the classic Universal Monster Movies. That series shuttered after only one movie. Currently, Disney is still the reigning champ of the cinematic universe, churning out "Star Wars" shows and Marvel movies at a steady pace.

Of course, Disney needn't have worked so hard. The company, it seems, already had an extended cinematic universe way back in 1959. The Medfield College movies — an MCU of its own? — were a popular series of family-friendly sci-fi comedies that Disney produced steadily from 1959 until, technically, 2006. Medfield College was the site of two films starring Fred McMurray as Professor Ned Brainard, and three films starring a teenage Kurt Russell as Dexter Riley. By extension, Medfield College also incorporated the films in the "Shaggy Dog" series, as well as various remakes and late-stage sequels of the above movies.