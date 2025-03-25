How Much Did Disney Make From Buying Star Wars And Marvel?

When Disney bought Marvel in 2009, it couldn't know for sure how successful the MCU was going to be. Still, that was a bet that paid off very handsomely indeed. In the same 2024 report to investors and shareholders, Disney revealed that its $4 billion purchase of Marvel had seen a return on investment of 3.3 times. That meant it had estimated a return of $13.2 billion, another remarkable number that speaks to the value that the studio had from 2009 through to 2024. Considering that Marvel has remained in the Disney stable since then, in addition to having made a lot more films and TV shows for the House of Mouse to date than Lucasfilm has, it's no shock that Disney has made more money from this acquisition.

At the same time, this speaks to a potential ceiling for how much money Disney could ever make on the world of superheroes. Think about it: like Lucasfilm, Marvel has created undeniably successful movies like "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Endgame," i.e. films that made a ridiculous and impossible amount of money both domestically and internationally. And like Lucasfilm, Marvel has had at least one hugely successful streaming title in "WandaVision," which is the kind of thing that has spun itself off into the theme parks and merchandise. Indeed, Disney has now dedicated sections of its theme parks to Marvel attractions, allowing guests to experience rides based on the MCU films and worlds they love, meet their favorite characters, and, of course, buy plenty of merch.

But Marvel hasn't had the same amount of massive successes as Lucasfilm ... nor has it had the same number of big-time flops, in a way. For example, Marvel hasn't had its own Galactic Starcruiser situation at the parks. Its distinctive attractions may not be as mind-blowing as an E-ticket to a galaxy far, far away, but it hasn't had too many swings and misses. And the MCU's first true stumbles at the box office didn't start until 2023, nor have they felt as painful or inspired as much intense negative fervor among fans.

At the end of the day, when you just look at the ledgers, Bob Iger can know that part of his legacy is firmly cemented. Arguably, though, Iger could have had a smoother time sailing off into the sunset if he actually had sailed off into the sunset and permanently handed off the reins of the Walt Disney Company to Bob Chapek rather than coming back a few years later. In fact, in the early part of his return, Disney was a roller coaster in the worst way, with the aforementioned proxy battle that enabled the public to even know how much money Disney felt Lucasfilm and Marvel had made for it. Still, these acquisitions have been a huge success for Disney, even if that success means the studio that was started all by a mouse feels as far away as the galaxies and universes depicted in the MCU and the "Star Wars" franchise.