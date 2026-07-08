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There's a thrill to the idea of an alternate-history movie. The subgenre always finds success directly from the level of intrigue it generates via the novelty of speculation — the wondering about how different the world would be if things went just a little bit differently. Some alternate history movies are, indeed, very good. Some others... not so much.

Just as there can be an appealing sense of fascination held within a big-budget production visualizing an alternate version of familiar history and events, so too can that conceit fall flat on its face, lame or trite in its attempts to find sleekness or profundity in its what-if scenario. Alternatively, the film can simply be poorly made, as no film is immune to a great idea with shoddy execution. The films on this list run the gamut from shallow ideological exercises to lackluster adaptations to concepts that weren't done justice, all in the name of wondering what might have been. They might have you wondering about an alternate history where any of these movies were actually any good.

Here are the 10 worst alternate history movies of all time, ranked.