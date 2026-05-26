10 Best Alternate History Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The USS Nimitz heads out to sea from its berth in Oahu for naval exercises around the Hawaiian Islands. It's 1980, and the ship's crew have no expectations of combat situations ahead, but that changes when a strange storm transports the Nimitz back in time to 1941... right before the Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor.

Don Taylor's "The Final Countdown" was a minor success in theaters back in 1980, and there's a good chance that one of the people in the audience was a young, 15-year-old Michael Bay. It's an assumption, to be sure, but the mashup of genre premise and full access to U.S. military ships, jets, helicopters, and servicemen just screams Bay. It was filmed aboard the actual USS Nimitz, and some of its biggest thrills come from the use of real military hardware including aerial faceoffs between F-14 Tomcats and replicas of Japanese Zeros.

The action sequences and flight visuals deliver the big money shots, while a pretty killer cast tackles the drama and character beats surrounding the story itself. Kirk Douglas, Martin Sheen, James Farentino, Katharine Ross, Charles Durning, and Ron O'Neal all do good work as people caught up in a fascinating what-if scenario.

Could a single modern-day aircraft carrier fend off the Japanese threat at Pearl Harbor? There's much debate and talk about the theoretical pitfalls of changing the past, but a few skirmishes aside, the film ultimately avoids answering that question in favor of making some smaller changes to the events. Bay would have shown it, obviously, but he's likely uninterested in getting anywhere near Pearl Harbor again these days, as suggested by where his "Pearl Harbor" lands on our ranked list of his films.