HBO Max Users Are Obsessed With A 2012 Vampire Movie With An Awesome Premise

You can't get a better encapsulation of a film's entire premise from its title than "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter." This is, indeed, a movie in which the 16th United States President moonlights as a vampire slayer, cutting down the undead with his trusty axe and eventually leading the country to victory in the Civil War (which also features vampires). That's pretty much all you need to know about this 2012 action-horror flick, which has been resurrected by HBO Max subscribers in 2025 following a less than stellar theatrical debut more than a decade earlier.

The movie was co-produced by Tim Burton and directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the Russian-Kazakh filmmaker who's worked on some solid stuff, helming 2008's "Wanted" and producing 2018's "Searching." Unfortunately, he's also one of the chief culprits responsible for one of the worst sci-fi movie in recent history: the Ice Cube-led "War of the Worlds." At least Bekmambetov only produced that modern blunder, which somewhat excuses him (though nobody should be grated a reprieve for the worst movie product placement in history). Now, HBO Max users have decided to grant a reprieve to "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," which, according to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, broke into the U.S. Top 10 movie charts in the wake of the 2025 spooky season.

"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" hit number 10 on the charts on November 3, 2025, suggesting people aren't entirely ready to move on from Halloween just yet. Whether the film can make any more headway on the platform in the coming days remains to be seen, but it will have to slay some tough competition in order to maintain its newfound streaming success.