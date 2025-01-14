The Sci-Fi Flop Harrison Ford Didn't Understand (But Starred In Anyway)

It was easy to be skeptical about "Cowboys & Aliens" when it was first announced because its two genres seemed too disparate, but as production began and folks got their first looks at Ford and Craig in period garb, it seemed like it just might work. Favreau had shown that he could blend sci-fi action and comedy quite well with the "Iron Man" movies, and the cast was pretty perfectly assembled. The biggest problem was the screenplay, which had undergone several rewrites with numerous screenwriters, eventually ending up with a script credited to Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Damon Lindelof. (Kurtzman and Orci were frequently credited as a writing duo, working together on films like "The Island" and the 2009 "Star Trek" reboot, while Lindelof is best known as the creator of "Lost" and co-wrote "Star Trek: Into Darkness" with Kurtzman, Orci, and J.J. Abrams.)

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Ford explained that he was initially baffled by the script and wanted to stop after reading the first 30 pages but his agent pushed him to keep going:

"It was ambitious, I thought. I said, 'Why don't I go talk to Jon?' and then I met with Jon Favreau. I was impressed by what he had to say and his collegial spirit. I met the writers and they made it clear that it was still a work in progress. I met Daniel [Craig], who was very generous about sharing a bit more space for the character. Then I began to see an opportunity to play a different kind of character than I'm used to. To enjoy the pleasures of having a character where you don't have to have anybody like you. It's a chance to really attempt to bring in some texture to the piece. I had a great time. So I said, 'I'm in. This should be fun.' And it was."

Ford has very rarely played villains over his long career, and his role in "Cowboys & Aliens" was definitely in line with traditional Western movie villains, so it's good that he had fun breaking bad. It's just a shame that it wasn't really much fun for audiences.