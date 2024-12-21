The Massive Sci-Fi Flop That Nearly Starred A Young Glen Powell

Glen Powell has mastered the art of embodying the charming leading man. 2023's "Anyone But You" — a rom-com loosely based on William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" — was a surprise mega-hit that helped fast-track Powell and his co-star Sidney Sweeney's careers. Since then, Powell has co-written and starred in Richard Linklater's "Hit Man," where the actor showcased his magnetic star power in impressively entertaining vignettes. The more recent "Twisters," a sequel to the '90s blockbuster "Twister," also saw Powell playing the charismatic lead, in this case the meteorologist and storm chaser Tyler Owens (who's cheekily dubbed the Tornado Wrangler).

Even when Powell isn't donning the leading man suit, he is unforgettable, like in "Top Gun: Maverick," in which he played the skilled but cocky Hangman, a rival to Miles Teller's Rooster. A quick look at the actor's filmography makes it clear that his superstardom is hard-earned. Indeed, a younger Powell often came very, very close to starring in blockbuster films that have since etched themselves in the popular consciousness. For instance, Powell auditioned for Josh Hartnett's role in "Oppenheimer," and per GQ, the actor thinks he messed up his audition for Captain America big time. Of course, as much as these missed opportunities must have contributed to his struggle as an artist over the years, Powell eventually managed to secure his footing as a bankable lead all the same.

Interestingly, however, Powell also missed out on starring in a 2011 sci-fi thriller that went on to become one of the most expensive box office flops of all time. This film in question? Jon Favreau's "Cowboys & Aliens."