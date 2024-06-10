Glen Powell's Hit Man Quickly Conquered Netflix's Number One Spot

As of this writing, a Richard Linklater film holds the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 chart. Considering the genre-spanning nature of the writer/director's versatile career, this outcome wasn't necessarily a given, but according to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks the popularity of titles on streaming services, "Hit Man" debuted this past Friday and has been number one in the U.S. every day since.

Linklater might be the best director in the country at making pure hang-out movies. He excels at crafting compelling characters, dropping them into easy-going situations, and giving the audience the experience of spending a couple of hours with them as they amble through international cities (the "Before" trilogy), experience the ups and downs of growing up ("Boyhood"), make their way through the last day of school ("Dazed and Confused"), or get to know their college baseball teammates ("Everybody Wants Some!!"). "Hit Man" has a bit of that specific Linklater breeziness to it, but this script, which the director co-wrote with the film's star, the currently-red-hot charisma machine known as Glen Powell, also toys with one of the main themes that runs throughout much of Linklater's filmography: Identity. Who are we, and can we change?

In the case of "Hit Man," those questions become literal as Gary Johnson (Powell), a New Orleans philosophy professor who moonlights for the local police department, slips into multiple hit man personas as he tries to arrest potential murderers, doing research into each of his subjects and wearing elaborate costumes and adopting accents tailored to each person's image of what a hit man might look and sound like. Naturally, the persona he spends the most time in is a guy named Ron, whose looks and personality are essentially just "the movie star persona of the real-life Glen Powell," which works wonders on a possible subject played by Adria Arjona.