Input From Steven Spielberg Completely Changed Cowboys & Aliens' Main Antagonist

In 1997, Platinum Studios co-founder and chairman Scott Mitchell Rosenberg came up with a unique genre-mash concept. What if classic Western tropes were infused with a gritty alien invasion storyline?

This idea birthed the graphic novel "Cowboys & Aliens," where gunslingers Zeke Jackson and Verity Jones witness the crash-landing of an alien spaceship during a caravan ambush. The aliens that disembark the ship are not the friendly, benevolent type — this is a race bent on invading and conquering Earth by destroying everything they set their sights on. Now, it is up to the cowboys to work together with the local natives to defeat the aliens at all costs, even if it means adapting to their superior, futuristic weapons to nudge the odds in their favor.

Although the one-sheet for Rosenberg's graphic novel was always geared toward a big-budget film adaptation, it wasn't until 2011 that the Jon Favreau-helmed "Cowboys & Aliens" was released, with Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard (among others) serving as executive producers. Favreau's adaptation tweaks the tale a bit, with amnesiac outlaw Jake Lonergan (Daniel Craig) waking up in a desert in New Mexico and being immediately hounded by various forces on account of him being a wanted man. Colorful characters converge, including vicious cattle baron Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde (Harrison Ford) and mysterious rover Ella Swenson (Olivia Wilde), who end up aiding Lonergan when the aliens suddenly attack the town.

Although most of the alien designs in the film were made keeping reptilian features in mind, Rosenberg told Syfy how Spielberg's creative input about the primary antagonist, namely the über-alien, completely altered the concept of these vicious creatures for the better.