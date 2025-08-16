The 10 Worst Matt Damon Movies Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Matt Damon isn't just a guy seemingly permanently attached to Ben Affleck. He's — with his long-time best bud — an Academy Award-winning screenwriter for "Good Will Hunting," with a Best Actor nomination for his performance as the down-on-his-luck math scholar. He's an activist and philanthropist. He's even got a good sense of humor, turning up in bizarre cameos in flicks like "Deadpool" and "Eurotrip," the latter letting him loose as a punk rocker with one good tune in one of the best running gags in comedy.

A steady worker since the '90s, Damon remains one of Hollywood's best and most bankable. At the time of writing, we're less than a year away from watching his turn as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," a film so anticipated that theaters are already selling seats. But not everything about Matt Damon is perfect. He did shill crypto once, and we forgive him for that; you can't stay mad at a dude who took his lampooning in "Team America World Police" with polite grace. But not every flick he's made is a good one. We're running down the 10 worst movies Matt Damon's starred in, with a tilt toward that same graciousness. If one thing is consistent about all these films, it's that Damon always gives his best to the audience.