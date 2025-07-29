Pedro Pascal Appeared In One Of Matt Damon's Biggest Flops Before His Rise To Fame

Back when Hollywood was trying to tap into the Chinese theatrical market (before COVID-19 and the Trump tariffs changed everything), the results were ... well, about as inelegant as you'd imagine. Sometimes, to be fair, studios did find organic ways of pandering to the Middle Kingdom, like when "The Meg" included several lead Chinese characters (making the titular shark's third-act attack on Sanya Bay feel a tad less random). Meanwhile, on the opposing end of the spectrum, there's "Iron Man 3," which featured a cameo by seasoned Chinese actor Wang Xueqi for no apparent reason ... unless you happened to be watching the extended Chinese cut of the film.

It was this particular environment that Pedro Pascal found himself entering on the heels of his breakout turn as everyone's favorite horny Dornish hot-head, Oberyn Martell, on "Game of Thrones." For his first venture into the world of tentpoles, Pascal elected to go with 2017's "The Great Wall," a joint China/U.S. production that had Matt Damon starring and revered Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou ("Raise the Red Lantern," "Hero") making his English-language directing debut based on a story and script credited to the likes of Tony Gilroy (then best known for his writing on Damon's "Bourne" movies) and "World War Z" author Max Brooks. With a premise that involved other-worldly creatures invading ancient China, the whole enterprise seemed like the kind of original, imaginative East-meets-West blockbuster that Hollywood and China should've been making all along.

Or did it? Since the movie's marketing focusing heavily on the sight of Damon with a ponytail saving the people of China from aliens, folks grew understandably worried this was merely an excuse for Hollywood to shove more white savior nonsense down our throats. (As obvious as it might seem in 2025, the whole situation also opened a lot of people's eyes to the fact that Asian audiences have a very different relationship with representation in media than Asian-American moviegoers do.) Indeed, seeing as the film has been generally forgotten since flopping in theaters, "The Great Wall" probably still comes across as white colonialist myth-making to newcomers from the outside looking in.

But in truth? It's much weirder than that.