One Of Matt Damon's Biggest Box Office Hits Had An 'Embarrassing' First Draft Script

The original "Jason Bourne" films hold up as the best American action movie trilogy made in the last few decades. (No matter how middling spin-off "The Bourne Legacy" and delayed sequel "Jason Bourne" are, we'll always have the first three.) Loosely based on the 1980s novel trilogy by Robert Ludlum, Matt Damon stars as Bourne, a CIA assassin who winds up on the run from his handlers after coming down with amnesia.

In this rock solid trilogy, which of the three is the best? "The Bourne Identity," where the audience and Jason himself slowly piece together the truth of who he is, has the most involved narrative. Unlike the next two sequels, "Identity" is not only a relentless chase. Directed by Doug Liman, "Identity" also lacks the visual language (shaky-cam) that defines the subsequent "Bourne Supremacy" and "Bourne Ultimatum."

For my money, "The Bourne Ultimatum" is the best one. Director Paul Greengrass refines his skills and makes the movie move like an action machine. It also has a similar mystery as "Identity" does: Bourne is out to discover who he really was before the CIA's Treadstone program brainwashed him into an asset.

Someone who might disagree with me about "The Bourne Ultimatum" is Matt Damon himself; he found writer Tony Gilroy's original script quite lacking. In a 2011 interview with GQ, Damon said this about the "Ultimatum" first draft:

"I don't blame Tony for taking a boatload of money and handing in what he handed in. It's just that it was unreadable. This is a career-ender. I mean, I could put this thing up on eBay and it would be game over for that dude. It's terrible. It's really embarrassing. He was having a go, basically, and he took his money and left."

Going into "The Bourne Ultimatum," the series had earned great reviews and box office returns: "Identity" made $214 million on a $60 million budget, and then "Supremacy" upped that to $290 million on a $75 million budget. According to Damon, Gilroy felt he could rest on his laurels after this.