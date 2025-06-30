A Cormac McCarthy Western Flop Makes Taylor Sheridan Furious For A Good Reason

Taylor Sheridan doesn't like being told what to do. In the past, he's flat out rejected the idea of working with other writers on his projects, instead choosing to pen all of his scripts by himself, far away from the bright lights of Hollywood. Be that as it may, there have been moments where he's had to sacrifice his creative vision due to meddling studio executives — an experience Sheridan's "Landman" star, Billy Bob Thornton, understands all too well.

In 2000, Thornton directed an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's "All the Pretty Horses" for Miramax, only to butt heads with Harvey Weinstein, the now-disgraced former film producer who co-founded the studio. The movie — which follows two cowboys who get into trouble with the law during an employment-seeking journey to Mexico — was originally envisioned as an epic with a 160 minute runtime, but Weinstein trimmed it down to a little under two hours, which Thornton didn't appreciate. The producer's attempt to make the film more audience-friendly didn't work, either, as "All the Pretty Horses" received negative reviews and flopped.

Despite not being involved with making "All the Pretty Horses," Sheridan — who is a big fan of Cormac McCarthy and Thornton — is angry about the studio botching the movie, as it represents everything he hates about the relationship between artists and the industry. With that in mind, let's find out why he was so irked about Thornton's project being crushed by Weinstein.