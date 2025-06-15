How Cormac McCarthy Felt About Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

Cormac McCarthy penned some pretty great books, and a couple of his more famous tales are Westerns. From "Blood Meridian" to "No Country for Old Men," the author's depiction of the Wild West is violent, ruthless, and nihilistic — and they have a fan in the form of Taylor Sheridan. Knowing that Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise is also full of bleak cowboy carnage, it's unsurprising to learn that he is a fan of McCarthy's work, but was his appreciation for the late author's work reciprocated?

In an interview with Gold Derby, Sheridan discussed his love for McCarthy's storytelling and how it's influenced his own style. What's more, he revealed what he heard about the "Blood Meridian" writer's views on his hit franchise. As he tells it:

"Turns out he was a huge fan of 'Yellowstone.' He never missed an episode. And you know 'Yellowstone' is a punk rock, rebellious teenager, both middle fingers at TV and at Hollywood, and at a bunch of different things. I was relieved that he also liked the things that I actually tried to make good like '1923' and '1883.' Not that I wasn't trying to make 'Yellowstone' be an entertaining show, but it breaks so many storytelling rules. And it was part pandering, part horse porn at sunset, and then part 'Benny Hill.'"

That's Sheridan's way of saying that "Yellowstone" is wild and ridiculous, but that's why we fans love it at the end of the day, right? However, it appears that McCarthy's own rebellious style inspired Sheridan's storytelling, as the author wasn't exactly conventional.