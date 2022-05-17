League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen Reboot In The Works

A seemingly unlikely reboot is in the works at Hulu. "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," the comic book from the legendary Alan Moore and artist Kevin O'Neill that was famously turned into an underwhelming blockbuster in 2003, is getting a do-over from Disney's 20th Century Studios. This time, the franchise will get a new shot at life in the streaming world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Haythe ("Revolutionary Road," "Red Sparrow") has been tapped to pen the screenplay for the reboot. Currently, this is being eyed as a movie that will debut on Hulu. As we learned earlier this year, Disney's 20th Century Studios will be largely used to feed original films to the streaming service, with only some of its output going to theaters. Don Murphy, who produced the 2003 adaptation, is also going to be producing this new iteration alongside Susan Montford and Erwin Stoff. There is no word yet on a director or potential cast, as it sounds like development is in the early stages. To offer some idea of what we're getting into, here is the synopsis for the previous film:

Sean Connery leads a stellar cast in this breathtaking epic adventure in which a legion of superheroes – including an immortal, a vampiress, an invisible man, a monster and a spy – must track down a madman intent on launching global Armageddon! But first they'll have to achieve the impossible – working alongside one another.

The original movie actually served as Connery's last on-screen role in a feature film, making it important in the annals of cinema history. Though many would have preferred that the "James Bond" actor go out on a better beat, that's not how things played out.