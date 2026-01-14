Chris Hemsworth's Remake Of An '80s Movie Was Rightfully Deemed 'Terrible' By The Original Director

I definitely saw Dan Bradley's 2012 remake of "Red Dawn," but I can't tell you much about it. "Red Dawn" is an insubstantial film, one that can pass through the human brain without leaving any memory residue behind. It's vaguely entertaining while you are watching it, but no characters, no moments, no actual themes will be taken out of the theater once it ends. It was one of many ill-advised remakes to hit theaters in the mid-2000s and early 2010s. "Red Dawn" was rejected by critics and avoided by audiences. It garnered a mere 15% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 143 reviews), and earned less than $51 million on a $65 million budget.

The one thing anyone may be able to recall about the "Red Dawn" remake was how it had to change the origin of its central antagonists. Bradley's film is about a small community in Spokane, Washington that is suddenly and unexpectedly invaded by the North Korean military. A prologue explains, not very convincingly, that the American military has been weakened by too many conflicts abroad, leaving cities like Spokane vulnerable to invasion. The film follows a soldier named Jed (a pre-"Thor" Chris Hemsworth) as he leads a group of unprepared civilians, mostly high school kids, in a strike against the invading North Koreans.

But "Red Dawn" was filmed with Chinese invaders, not Korean ones. When MGM realized they didn't want to alienate their potential Chinese audience, they used extensive post-production trickery and VFX to transform them into North Koreans. The film was shot in 2010, but its release was delayed until 2012.

It should come as no surprise that John Milius, the director of the original 1984 "Red Dawn," hated the remake. He said as much in a 2010 interview with the Los Angeles Times.