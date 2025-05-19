Chris Hemsworth's Forgotten 2012 War Flop Was A Remake Of A Superior '80s Movie

Chris Hemsworth's rise to stardom was just about as swift as it gets. Unless you're from Australia (and, if so, congratulations), you'd likely never seen the handsome young actor before he up and stole the opening scene of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" in 2009. Two years later, he would become a global superstar as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor. From there, it's been smooth sailing for the hotsy-totsy Aussie.

Interestingly, had it all gone according to schedule, "Thor" wouldn't have been Hemsworth's first starring role. In 2009, prior to the release of "Star Trek," Hemsworth was cast as the hunky, jockish Curt in Drew Goddard's "Cabin in the Woods." The hilarious genre mash-up was really more of an ensemble piece, but Hemsworth came on strong — which was completely intentional given the character's surprising death early in the film. Had Goddard's movie been released as originally planned on February 5, 2010, Hemsworth's profile would've sharply ascended in Hollywood. And this would've naturally led to his next mainstream studio film.

This plan was scrapped because Hemsworth had the remarkable misfortune to make two movies at MGM during one of the studio's recurring financial crises. In this case, the film's shelving (it was initially slated for release during the fall of 2010) wasn't the worst thing to happen to Hemsworth. Not only did it wind up being a massive flop when it was finally released two years later, but it was also a remake of a 1984 escapist classic that failed to make much sense in its updated form.

