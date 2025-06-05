Roland Emmerich's Worst Movie Isn't A Disaster Flick – It's Just A Disaster

Roland Emmerich is cinema's finest chaos goblin working today. His loudest detractors have accused him of being all spectacle and no substance, but I don't see anyone complaining on the Fourth of July when their fireworks displays don't have enough character development. Subtlety isn't Emmerich's strong suit, and I absolutely love him for it. Give me a spaceship with "F— the Moon" graffitied onto it in a movie called "Moonfall." Use the panic of the "2012" Mayan conspiracy theory to make a movie where a guy literally throws his annoying child to safety in a sacrificial effort. And yes, give me President Bill Pullman delivering an "Independence Day" speech so invigorating, so powerful, it brings about world peace. Emmerich is as much a filmmaker as he is the host of a cinematic demolition derby with a multi-million dollar VFX budget. That is to say, he is an artist of the highest order, and it's not his fault that some snobs can't understand the level on which he is operating.

Alas, there are no sacred cows in the world of filmmaking, and I'm willing to admit that even my Patron Saint of Pancaking Cities can (and will) miss the mark from time to time. However, Emmerich's disaster movies are not even in the same stratosphere compared to his worst film. Known for his science-fiction action hybrids, Emmerich has dabbled in more "serious" territory from time to time, including his Shakespearean history mystery "Anonymous" (of which I am a staunch defender), which borders on fan-fiction [complimentary], and his epic historical war drama "The Patriot," which, despite its historical inaccuracies, has been a de-facto "substitute history teacher lesson plans" in U.S. public schools for decades.

But he's also the guy who directed "Stonewall," quite possibly the worst piece of queer cinema ever made, boasting a whopping 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.