Why The Oscars Are Completely Wrong About Emilia Pérez (And What You Should Actually Watch)

The polarizing albeit somehow industry favorite "Emilia Pérez" has nabbed 13 Oscar nominations, setting the record for most nominations by an international film. The Spanish-language French musical crime film, written and directed by Jacques Audiard, is also tied with "Gone With the Wind," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "Forrest Gump," and "Oppenheimer" for the second-most Oscars nominations, ever. /Film's Jeremy Mathai called the film "a swing and a miss," and with a 32% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, he's certainly not alone in thinking the movie was a huge whiff.

Suppose you are someone who loved the film. In that case, I'm not here to tell anyone how to feel about a piece of art. But considering the legitimate criticisms that have been lobbied against the film regarding both its trans representation and its depiction of Mexican culture, it's wildly disappointing to realize just how many Academy voters are completely out of touch and clearly voting for the guise of performative progress of what "Emilia Pérez" symbolizes, rather than let the communities represented in the film take the lead and determine whether or not this is a portrayal that deserves celebration.

"Emilia Pérez" won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and earned a heap of critical praise, but the overwhelming majority of it was written by cisgender critics. The more trans and queer critics saw the film, the more obvious the problems became. GLAAD even called the film a "profoundly retrograde portrayal of a trans woman," a sentiment I share. But those who love the film keep hailing it as "progress," noting that Karla Sofia Gascón's nomination for Best Actress is a historic first for transgender actors everywhere (despite the fact she implied queer and trans critics who didn't like her movie were "stupid"). But who gets to dictate what "progress" looks like: the well-meaning cis people desperately trying to prove they're not transphobic by hyping up a regressive mess, or the actual LGBTQIA+ community who have been speaking out against it since the now-infamous "from penis to vaginaaaaaaa" song clip started making the rounds on social media?

Quite honestly, I don't want to waste any more words talking about "Emilia Pérez" because no amount of my complaining in an article is going to change the nominations. Instead, I'm going to shout out the incredible roster of trans films that came out in 2024 which deserve your time.