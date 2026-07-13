10 Greatest Late Night Talk Show Hosts Of All Time, Ranked

Late night television has been dominated by men since the very beginning. However, Joan Rivers changed the game after appearing as a guest on "The Tonight Show" in 1965. After appearing on the show several times after that, she and Johnny Carson would form a close bond. The comedian would soon become a mentee of the legendary host as she gained more and more success. Then in 1983, Rivers would become the permanent guest host for "The Tonight Show" whenever Carson was unavailable.

Unfortunately, Carson and Rivers would have a falling out just three years later, when Fox offered her a show of her own. "The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers" premiered on October 9, 1986, making her the first woman to host her own late night talk show on a major network. But because of her 11:00pm ET time slot, she was in direct competition with her mentor. Rivers didn't give Carson any heads up about the situation, so he felt betrayed and never spoke to her again. He also banned Rivers from appearing on "The Tonight Show," which was upheld until 2014 when Jimmy Fallon took over the desk.

Despite the controversies, Rivers would go on to have a legendary career as a host and TV personality. She would expand beyond late night by taking her self-deprecating and sarcastic humor to daytime television and red carpets. Still, her impact on late night would pave the way for Chelsea Handler, Samantha Bee, Lily Singh, Amber Ruffin, Taylor Tomlinson, and other incredibly talented women trying to make their mark on the genre.