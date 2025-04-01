The Four-Part Beatles Biopic Is One Of The Biggest, Riskiest, Coolest Gambles In Recent Movie History

CinemaCon is happening as we speak in Las Vegas, and Sony Pictures had the honor of helping to kick off this year's annual gathering of Hollywood studios and theater owners. They did so by making a very big, splashy announcement: Oscar-winner Sam Mendes has now been confirmed to be tackling biopics (yes, plural) about the biggest band in the history of bands, The Beatles. Dubbed "The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event," the studio will release four movies, one centered on each member of the band, all of which will arrive in April 2028.

Advertisement

To say that this is a unique strategy would be a dramatic understatement. One could call it lunacy, while another could call it brilliant. They are probably both right. Mendes and Sony have assembled quite the cast for "The Beatles" movies, with Paul Mescal ("Gladiator II") as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan ("Eternals") as Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things") as George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson ("The Iron Claw") as John Lennon.

The brief logline for the films reads, "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary." Sony is also billing this as the "first binge-able theatrical experience," per Variety. Staying at home to binge a season of "Stranger Things" is one thing. But for many people, going to the theater four times within the span of a month — if not a single weekend — is another prospect altogether. For the time being, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether all four films will release on the same day, or if they will be spread out over several weeks. Either way, they're all coming out in April 2028, and this is uncharted territory.

Advertisement

Clearly, Sony is trying to recreate the Barbenheimer (or, to a lesser degree, Glicked) phenomenon. They want what the world experienced with "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on that fateful weekend, but with the biggest, most important band in the history of bands. The question is, can they actually pull it off?