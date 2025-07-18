With The Late Show Ending, The Era Of Traditional TV Is On Its Deathbed

Dating back to the golden days of "The Tonight Show" when Johnny Carson was hosting, these shows have been pillars of the larger American cultural conversation. Even when Jay Leno took over, he was followed by "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." At the time, NBC could easily sustain not one but two major talk shows with millions of viewers, all while Letterman was going strong on CBS.

The fact that CBS would outright cancel "Late Night" rather than change creative directions is telling. The network similarly previously canceled "The Late Late Show" after James Corden left in 2023 (rather than find a new host) and also recently axed the late night comedy program "After Midnight," so Colbert is not an isolated case. Indeed, these former pillars of pop culture have been struggling to find relevancy in the modern, increasingly splintered media landscape for years.

To that end, NBC took "The Tonight Show," now hosted by Jimmy Fallon, down from five nights a week to four last year to save costs and maybe save the show for a little while longer. How long will Fallon last? What about "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over on ABC? It's worth noting that Colbert averaged around 2.4 million viewers, while Kimmel gets around 1.7 million and Fallon trails with just 1.1 million, per LateNighter.com. This is to say nothing of "The Daily Show" or "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

All of these shows are pulling in fractions of the audience they once had and, as such, are starting to make less and less financial sense for the larger corporations that back them. With Colbert, though, the timing is certainly questionable. Paramount only barely settled a lawsuit President Trump filed over a 2024 "60 Minutes" interview with then-presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Trump claimed the interview was edited in a way to mislead voters, and while Paramount labeled the suit "meritless" (and has released all the footage publicly to support its claim), it still paid up.

Trump, of course, is a vocal critic of both Colbert and Kimmel (and vice versa). Meanwhile, Paramount is currently awaiting regulatory approval of its merger with Skydance, which was first announced last year. That being the case, it's hard not to wonder if the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" being canceled was in any way politically motivated.