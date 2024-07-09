Conan O'Brien Was 'Too Hyperactive' To Survive The Simpsons Any Longer

Conan O'Brien didn't go to school for comedy, but he was always a writer. In high school, he wrote for his school newspaper, the Sagamore. He would go on to major in history and literature at Harvard and wrote his college thesis on the works of William Faulkner and Flannery O'Connor. He also contributed to the notorious Harvard Lampoon. He always had a sense of humor, but was more of a book nerd and lit-facing intellectual than a standup comedy enthusiast. It was at some point in college that O'Brien was bitten by the showbiz bug, and he moved to Los Angeles in his early 20s to pursue a career in writing. He got gigs with "Not Necessarily the News," and would be hired by "Saturday Night Live" in 1988.

Shortly after O'Brien left "SNL," citing burnout, he was offered a job writing for the hit animated sitcom "The Simpsons." Already a known presence in the comedy world, "The Simpsons" really put O'Brien on the map. The comedian would serve as a producer for 48 episodes and have four as a credited writer. One of the show's most celebrated episodes, "Marge vs. the Monorail," was penned by O'Brien.

But working at "The Simpsons" wasn't a breeze. In 2014, O'Brien talked to Buzzfeed about his days in the "Simpsons" writers' room, and how sweaty, cramped, and intense it was. He describes brain-melting 12-hour shifts wherein teams of people try to be funny on demand. When the writers ran low on ideas, they would point to O'Brien and expect some sort of caper or foolish behavior to get their creative juices flowing. For someone as energetic as O'Brien, this wasn't always an easy gig.