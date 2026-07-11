10 Best Real Songs By Fictional Bands In Movies

Even before movies had spoken dialogue, music was part of the cinematic experience thanks accompaniment from an organ or a piano. Film technology then started to evolve over the years. Not only could an audience hear the stars talk on the silver screen, but they could hear them sing too. And as the audience's tastes changed, the movie musical genre started to expand beyond the grand theatrical productions that were pioneered by Busby Berkeley, Bob Fosse, and Kenny Ortega. While that structure hasn't gone away, there are more subtle ways to incorporate songs into a film without making it a full-fledged musical. One way of doing so is focusing on a band or a performer at the center of a plot.

Through cinematic history, there have been plenty of fictional singers and bands. Jem and the Holograms, 2Gether, 4*Town, Dewey Cox, and Bad Blake, all these fake bands have produced some real songs that are worthy of radio play. With that in mind, we'll be taking a look at some of the best songs to come from fictional bands to ever grace our movie screens.

But first, a few rules to determine eligibility: 1.) Only original songs qualify. Unfortunately, that eliminates The Blues Brothers, The Commitments, and the Soggy Bottom Boys. 2.) Songs from biopics are excluded since those songs achieved greatness without being in a movie. 3.) Finally, the song can't be solely serve a narrative purpose. Yes, songs from "The Lion King" or "Frozen" have made it to the radio, but we're looking for original music that excels even without the context of a film.

Now with that in mind, let's strike up the bands.