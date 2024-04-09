The Breakfast Club's Classic Dance Scene Was Most Embarrassing For Molly Ringwald

In John Hughes' 1985 teen dramedy "The Breakfast Club," five teenagers are locked in their school library on a Saturday as punishment for a variety of on-campus transgressions. The teens are lucky that their cruel headmaster, Mr. Vernon (Paul Gleason), isn't entirely attentive, as his periodic absences allow them to talk, bond, and come to understand their prejudices about each other. By the end of the day, the five teens — Andrew, Claire, Brian, Allison, and John — may have become friends. More than anything, they understand a lot more about who they are.

John Bender (Judd Nelson) is the troublemaker of the group, and he will reveal his uncaring attitude comes quite directly from having an abusive father. He also deflects a lot of negativity through humor, and it will be he who suggests the other four learn how liberating it is to deliberately break rules. Naturally, he also comes to detention with some weed, which he graciously shares with the others. Claire (Molly Ringwald), the wealthy popular girl, has a little trouble smoking. Eventually, they all get high and dance around the library.

The original script for "The Breakfast Club" (also by Hughes) only called for Claire to get up and dance around. Ringwald, talking to Time Magazine back in 2015, revealed that she didn't like the idea of being the only character dancing, knowing that she wasn't a very graceful dancer. Ringwald was already an experienced actress, working professionally since 1979, but she had never been asked to dance before. Hughes' proposed solution for Ringwald's reluctance to dance worked ... but it was still embarrassing.