Molly Ringwald Is 'So Happy' About The Sixteen Candles-Inspired Series From Selena Gomez

The new show inspired by the film, "15 Candles," centers about four young Latinas struggling with emotions tied around being deemed invisible, the uncomfortable and uncertain transition inherent in adolescence, and how the coming-of-age rite of the quinceañera shapes their identities and how they view themselves.

Ringwald also revealed that she would like to see "one of her daughters" play Samantha in the series, should the character return. It is too early to speculate whether Gomez's show will be directly adapting the 1984 movie, as plot points might undergo complete change while preserving the essence of the classic Hughes film. Ringwald has also appeared in films such as "The Pick-up Artist" and "Something to Live for: The Alison Gertz Story." Her latest project includes portraying the character of Mary Andrews on the CW show, "Riverdale."

Gomez will be taking a chunk of her inspiration from the acclaimed teen comedy and giving it a twist, which will allow for fresh perspectives to emerge. This also allows the showrunners to completely do away with the harmful, racist "jokes" element that was an integral part of the original while finding ways to craft a compelling narrative that deals with serious topics, such as the notion of shifting identities and the issue of sexual harassment.

Gomez is teaming up with Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo to help create the new series, which is expected to stream on Peacock. Gomez will be executive producing the project alongside Saracho and Lugo.