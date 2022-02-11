Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Adds Michael Rapaport As A Detective
The first season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" was an absolute delight. Stars Steve Martin (who co-created the show with John Hoffman), Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are delightful to watch together as they bond over their love of true crime podcasts, and create their own to solve a murder in their fancy New York City building, the Arconia. I don't have to sell you on Martin and Short, but if you've yet to witness the joy that is Selena Gomez acting, you are missing out.
If you haven't seen it, here's the deal: Charles Haden-Savage (Martin) was a famous '90s TV star and has a lonely, washed-up sort of life, despite his fancy address. Oliver Putnam (Short) was a Broadway director whose shows are fancifully extravagant, and he's not getting any work right now. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a mysterious young woman renovating her aunt's apartment. When the building is evacuated one night after the fire alarm goes off, they realize they listen to the same podcast. That's just the setup, and the twists and turns are so clever and fun that you'll be ashamed of yourself for laughing so much at death. Sting even makes an appearance. He sings, too.
The show was renewed, and the new cast members are being announced. Today we learned (via Deadline) that Michael Rapaport has joined season 2 of the series.
Sounds Like an Afternoon
Rapaport will play Detective Kreps, an investigator who is working on the latest murder in the building from the end of season 1. He joins new cast members Cara Delevingne ("Suicide Squad"), Shirley MacLaine ("Terms of Endearment"), and Amy Schumer ("Trainwreck"). Not only that, but Nathan Lane's Teddy Dimas (he of the good dips) will return, despite some dastardly dealings last season.
Delevingne is playing Alice, an art world insider. She's been booked as a series regular, so we'll be seeing a lot of her. No info yet on who Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine are playing but does it matter? Seeing them interact with Short, Martin, Gomez, and Lane is going to be as yummy as Dimas dips.
Rapaport has been seen in "True Romance," "Boston Public," "Prison Break," "Justified," and he had a short run on "Friends," where he played Phoebe's cop boyfriend who shot birds. He'll also appear alongside Schumer in her new series "Life & Beth."
One more fun item here: Andrea Martin ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") hasn't been officially announced yet as of this writing, but Steve Martin tweeted a picture of her on the set.
On the set of â€œOnly Murders in the Buildingâ€ season 2. Great cast surprises that are no longer surprises. pic.twitter.com/ee4cHyTsaV
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) February 9, 2022
Steve Martin said in the tweet, "On the set of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2. Great cast surprises that are no longer surprises." Well, I was surprised! However, after this cast list, I will not be surprised by anyone else!