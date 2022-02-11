Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Adds Michael Rapaport As A Detective

The first season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" was an absolute delight. Stars Steve Martin (who co-created the show with John Hoffman), Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are delightful to watch together as they bond over their love of true crime podcasts, and create their own to solve a murder in their fancy New York City building, the Arconia. I don't have to sell you on Martin and Short, but if you've yet to witness the joy that is Selena Gomez acting, you are missing out.

If you haven't seen it, here's the deal: Charles Haden-Savage (Martin) was a famous '90s TV star and has a lonely, washed-up sort of life, despite his fancy address. Oliver Putnam (Short) was a Broadway director whose shows are fancifully extravagant, and he's not getting any work right now. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a mysterious young woman renovating her aunt's apartment. When the building is evacuated one night after the fire alarm goes off, they realize they listen to the same podcast. That's just the setup, and the twists and turns are so clever and fun that you'll be ashamed of yourself for laughing so much at death. Sting even makes an appearance. He sings, too.

The show was renewed, and the new cast members are being announced. Today we learned (via Deadline) that Michael Rapaport has joined season 2 of the series.