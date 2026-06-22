How To Watch Paul Rudd's Power Ballad At Home
It's the on-screen pairing nobody knew they needed: Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas teamed up for a charming, critically-lauded musical comedy in May 2026 with "Power Ballad." If you missed this surprisingly potent pairing, you'll be able to rent and buy the movie from digital platforms on June 23, 2026.
"Power Ballad" stars Paul Rudd as Rick Power, a wedding singer who left his dream of rock stardom behind after settling down with his girlfriend, Rachel (Marcella Plunkett), and having a daughter. (His performance makes this film a strong contender for inclusion on our list of Paul Rudd's best movies.) Jonas' Danny Wilson is a famous boy band star trying to launch a solo career, who one night joins Rick on stage at a reception. The two form a bond and Rick shows Danny one of his songs, only for the pop star to record it himself and turn it into a big hit. Rick then sets out on a mission to get the recognition he deserves. This all makes for a delightful and surprisingly affecting tale of friendship, ambition, and self-belief.
"Power Ballad" is directed by Irish filmmaker John Carney, who's responsible for similarly charming tales of music-enabled bonding, such as the 2007 romantic drama "Once" and 2016's "Sing Street." But his Rudd-led 2026 effort is his most high-profile to date and has been met with widespread critical praise. If you did miss the movie when it hit theaters, it's well worth checking it out when it becomes available to rent and buy on digital platforms.
If you missed Power Ballad in theaters, now's the time to catch up
Anyone who's seen the brilliant and oft-overlooked "I Love You, Man" (which happens to feature one of the most legendary Ivan Reitman moments) will know Paul Rudd is perfectly at home when it comes to slappin' da bass. But "Power Ballad" allows him to flex even more of his musical talent, while also demonstrating that he's just as watchable in a musical dramedy as he is in a buddy comedy. The critics were certainly impressed, and not just with Rudd.
At the time of writing, the film has an 87% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on a very healthy 167 reviews. Many were impressed with how John Carney built upon his previous efforts by adding in what Tim Robey of the Daily Telegraph called a "seen-it-all take on the music biz that's refreshingly acerbic." The San Francisco Chronicle's Bob Strauss also liked how the film acted as a "tribute to how music can change our lives" while being "absurdly hilarious and meaner about it" than Carney's previous films. Otherwise, as you might expect, Rudd received plenty of praise, but Jonas earned his share of plaudits, too.
We spoke with Rudd, Jonas, and John Carney on this episode of the /Film Weekly podcast:
"Power Ballad" has a strong claim to being one of the best movies of 2026, which means you could do a lot worse than renting or buying the film when it hits digital platforms on June 23, 2026. Those who do purchase "Power Ballad" will get access to several special features, including featurettes "The Making of Power Ballad," "The Music of Power Ballad," and "The Power of Paul Rudd." Digital purchases also include theatrical trailers, and those who buy the movie through Fandango will get access to an exclusive bonus feature called "The Power of Music."