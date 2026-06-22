How To Watch Paul Rudd's Power Ballad At Home

It's the on-screen pairing nobody knew they needed: Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas teamed up for a charming, critically-lauded musical comedy in May 2026 with "Power Ballad." If you missed this surprisingly potent pairing, you'll be able to rent and buy the movie from digital platforms on June 23, 2026.

"Power Ballad" stars Paul Rudd as Rick Power, a wedding singer who left his dream of rock stardom behind after settling down with his girlfriend, Rachel (Marcella Plunkett), and having a daughter. (His performance makes this film a strong contender for inclusion on our list of Paul Rudd's best movies.) Jonas' Danny Wilson is a famous boy band star trying to launch a solo career, who one night joins Rick on stage at a reception. The two form a bond and Rick shows Danny one of his songs, only for the pop star to record it himself and turn it into a big hit. Rick then sets out on a mission to get the recognition he deserves. This all makes for a delightful and surprisingly affecting tale of friendship, ambition, and self-belief.

"Power Ballad" is directed by Irish filmmaker John Carney, who's responsible for similarly charming tales of music-enabled bonding, such as the 2007 romantic drama "Once" and 2016's "Sing Street." But his Rudd-led 2026 effort is his most high-profile to date and has been met with widespread critical praise. If you did miss the movie when it hit theaters, it's well worth checking it out when it becomes available to rent and buy on digital platforms.