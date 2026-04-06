25 Years Ago, Hollywood Released A Misunderstood Cult Comedy That People Still Need To Watch

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"Josie and the Pussycats" is the best movie ever (join the army), and you should watch it right this second if you haven't seen it already — on the 25th anniversary of its ill-fated release.

Directed and written by creative partners Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, "Josie and the Pussycats" is, ostensibly, based on characters from the "Archie" comic series — but it shares as much DNA with those comics as "Riverdale" does (which I mean as a compliment). The fictional girl group, comprised of singer and guitarist Josie McCoy (Rachael Leigh Cook), bassist Valerie Brown (Rosario Dawson), and drummer Melody Valentine (Tara Reid), appears in those comics ... but in that case, their story isn't a searing indictment of overconsumption and capitalism.

Somehow, Elfont and Kaplan devised a story centered around Josie, Val, Melody, and their overnight success as the titular band that skewers American trend-chasing and the entire music industry. Unfortunately, this approach was radically misunderstood after the movie premiered theatrically in New York on April 6, 2001. Not only was the film a complete box office bomb, but reviews weren't flattering, either. Incredibly, here's what the current consensus on Rotten Tomatoes says (with the movie "boasting" a bleak 53% critical rating): "This live-action update of 'Josie and the Pussycats' offers up bubbly, fluffy fun, but the constant appearance of product placements seems rather hypocritical."

That's the whole point. Plus, Elfont and Kaplan weren't paid for any of the movie's near-constant product placement. Instead, they included it to prove a point. Kaplan once confirmed this in an interview with Buzzfeed News, explaining, "A lot of the reviews called us hypocrites: 'They're taking money from these corporations to put them in the movie, and they're doing exactly what they say people shouldn't do.'" So, why should you watch this movie now?