10 Best Analog Horror Series Of All Time, Ranked

At a time when storytelling feels trapped in the past, analog horror is one of the few filmmaking movements genuinely pushing the artform forward. It's also one of the most underrated and underseen.

The subgenre gestated almost exclusively online before emerging fully formed in 2015 via "Local 58." It would be nearly a decade before it came close to the mainstream entertainment industry. The 2023 film "Skinamarink" introduced the curious masses to the subgenre's aesthetic conventions: old camcorder footage, an uncanny attention to verisimilitude (almost in an attempt to convince the audience that what they're watching could be real), and a terrifying use of liminal space. Three years later, Kane Parsons brought even more moviegoers into the fold with his A24 hit "Backrooms."

But if you only watch these two films, you aren't experiencing the full breadth of what makes analog horror so disturbing. The subgenre's exemplars frequently use such peculiar tropes as doppelgängers, conspiracies, invasions, and apocalyptic forecasting in ways that attack contemporary anxieties more than most mainstream horror films.

If you're prepared to sleep with the lights on tonight, it's time to take a dive into the 10 best analog horror series of all time.