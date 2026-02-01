Found footage movies are a dime a dozen these days, and I say that as someone who has juried a found footage film festival and considers herself an avid and seasoned consumer of the subgenre (or medium, depending on how you look at it, but that's an article for another day). They're everywhere, and many of them don't even register in the public consciousness because much of the found footage lot these days are, sadly, low-effort attempts to cash in on the subgenre's most tried and true stereotypes.

But there are some films that really show us what can be done with the subgenre and remind fans that there's still fresh angles to be explored and toyed with within that framework. Not everything is just a bunch of folks running around somewhere haunted and screaming their heads off (not that those movies can't be good, but I digress). The thing about found footage is that it's truly versatile. You can do a lot with it — and the following movies, some of which make an appearance on our list of the 25 scariest found footage movies, represent the wealth of creativity and ingenuity that can be achieved at its absolute best, most inventive, and most true to the subgenre.

These are the 10 best found footage movies that truly elevate the subgenre.