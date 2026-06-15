X-Men '97 Season 2 Review: The Marvelous Mutants Return In Dazzling Sequel Season

When "X-Men '97" Season 1 debuted back in 2024, it was at first easy to brush the show off as a mere nostalgia play. (Our review of "X-Men '97" at the time said as much.) But it quickly revealed itself as so much more, particularly when the shockingly violent fifth episode "Remember It" depicted a mutant genocide by giant Sentinel. "X-Men '97" was a series that actively rejected playing only the hits and instead pushed heroes of yesterday into the conflicts of today.

That said, the show is all about transporting us back to the 1990s. How fitting that Season 2 is a literal time travel story, carrying on from last season's cliffhanger when the X-Men were tossed forward and backwards in time. I promise that Marvel fans who've waited for this follow-up over the last two years will find their patience well-rewarded.

(Full disclosure: I saw "X-Men '97" Season 2's first two episodes at a screening held at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Disney also shared Episodes 3-4 with /Film.)