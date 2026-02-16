Another Version Of Gambit's Death In X-Men '97 Featured A Very Different Sacrifice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"X-Men '97" was a shock to the system and arguably the most surprising Marvel project since another X-Men project, "Logan." Though Stan Lee was not a big fan of the original 1990s "X-Men: The Animated Series," the original show remains a bold, at times groundbreaking (especially regarding representation in superhero media) cartoon. When it came time to do a legacy sequel to that show, there was reason to be skeptical. It could easily have been just a nostalgia play full of cameos and little else. Thankfully, we were all wrong.

"X-Men '97" wasn't just a great shot of nostalgia, but it pushed forward every idea and theme of the original. Nowhere is this more evident than in the fifth episode, titled "Remember It."

In a single episode, "X-Men '97" combined soap opera elements, multiple affairs, every cameo imaginable, grief, politics, and mass murder. The episode adapted one of the darkest Marvel storylines ever with the Genosha genocide, delivering Marvel's answer to the Red Wedding from "Game of Thrones" when a party to celebrate the mutant nation of Genosha joining the United Nations is spoiled by a Sentinel attack that results in a tragic massacre.

Among the many dead is Remy LeBeau aka Gambit (A. J. LoCascio), who sacrifices himself to save Rogue (Lenore Zann) from a Sentinel. It's a heartbreaking moment, one of the darkest moments in an "X-Men" adaptation, and it could have played out differently.

In the "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series," supervising producer Jake Castorena said that an alternate version of Gambit destroying the Master Mold showed a different version of his abilities. "Gambit was going to land on Master Mold's head, barefoot and with no weapons," Castorena said. "He was going to charge Master Mold with his bare feet and hands."