Why Marvel's Stan Lee Wasn't A Big Fan Of X-Men: The Animated Series

You can debate long and hard about how much of the late Stan Lee's legacy as the Marvel Comics' mastermind is deserved. However, he definitely became as much of a face for the Marvel brand as Spider-Man is. All his cameos in the Marvel movies helped cement that, but when not on the job at the movie shoots or red carpets, how did Lee feel about the adaptations?

The 2021 Stan Lee biography "True Believer" by Josephine Riesman quotes both Lee's former business manager Keya Morgan and his bodyguard Gaven Vanover with claims that Lee hated superhero movies. (Morgan was charged with elder abuse of Lee after Lee died in 2018, but was cleared in 2022.) But it was not just the movies, apparently.

Eric & Julia Lewald, husband-and-wife showrunners of the 1992 "X-Men" cartoon, noted in a 2016 interview that Stan Lee was not involved much with their show, or a fan of its direction. Now, Eric Lewald had kind words for Lee's creative spirit: "Stan loves to be involved creatively. He wants to be part of everything. He's an indefatigable, voracious guy."

However, the "X-Men" comics — written by Chris Claremont from 1975 to 1991 — had changed a lot since Lee and artist Jack Kirby's day in 1963. "I was told that [Lee] never liked the direction that the books had gone since 1975, and since we liked the newer books, he fought us on the tone and direction of the show," Lewald continued. Given how the show turned out, it appears Lee didn't fight hard enough.

The animated "X-Men" team line-up was similar to the Claremont cast (with a few exceptions), and the show adapted his biggest stories: "The Dark Phoenix Saga," "Days of Future Past," etc. If you weren't Stan Lee, this was all a no-brainer.