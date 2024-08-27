This Unmade X-Men Comic Book Would've Given Wolverine A Wild Twist

Chris Claremont wrote the X-Men comics from 1975 to 1991, but he could've — and would've — gone even longer. Marvel Editor Bob Harras, though, was giving more and more power to artist Jim Lee, to the point Claremont was basically just writing the dialogue for Lee's stories. After building the X-Men from the ground-up and spending a decade-plus with the characters, having his comic hijacked like that had to sting. Thus, Claremont departed after "Uncanny X-Men" #279. He's returned to the X-Men several times since, but the last stories of his unbroken run were the first three issues of the relaunched 1991 comic simply titled "X-Men."

Had Claremont stayed on, he had plans for stories at least up to "Uncanny X-Men" #300. He was building up to an arc where the malevolent psychic the Shadow King manipulates man and mutant kinds into all-out war. Claremont also wanted to permanently write out, if not kill, Professor X and commit to Magneto's redemption by having Magnus take his friend's place as the X-Men's headmaster.

"Magneto is so much more interesting a character [than Xavier], especially as a headmaster, because he has so much more to lose," Claremont said. You can see this proven true in Claremont's "New Mutants" and the cartoon "X-Men '97," where Magneto fills in as leader of the absent Professor X's pupils.

Claremont had already attempted this Xavier/Magnus swap once in "Uncanny X-Men" #200, but the editorial mandated some backtracking. While Claremont wanted Magneto as an anti-hero, he had more sinister plans for one of the X-Men's greatest heroes. If Claremont had kept writing the X-Men, Wolverine would've died and returned as a villain. Claremont told Inverse in 2022 that he'd been worried about Wolverine "burnout" — he'd even fought against giving Wolverine a solo series in 1988. Turning the X-Men's most popular hero into an adversary was evidently his plan to forestall that burnout.