Deadpool & Wolverine's Juggernaut Cameo Has A Connection To Another Ryan Reynolds Movie

This post contains minor spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

It was crystal clear from the first marketing materials for "Deadpool & Wolverine" that this movie, much like the rest of Phase 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was going to be a trip through the multiverse. What it ended up being was a big, kind of sweet goodbye to Fox's Marvel universe. That meant bringing back lots of characters from Marvel movies of old. Juggernaut, a fan-favorite from the "X-Men" universe, does indeed appear. Yet, for the third time, it's a different actor under the helmet, something Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool even makes a joke about at one point. The actor in question? Aaron W. Reed, someone who previously appeared in a different Reynolds blockbuster.

"Ahh S**tchya!! Get your ass to the theater and grab your popcorn. This movie is one you don't want to miss. I'll be viewing the movie from city to city. Starting tonight at the bell tower regal cinema Ft Myers FL. Come join, don't be a sissy. For the poll do you want to see more of The Juggernaut?" Reed recently said on Instagram along with a character poster featuring his version of Juggernaut. Vinnie Jones, who played the mutant in "X-Men: The Last Stand," didn't reprise his role because they couldn't afford him. So, Reed stepped in.

His role as Juggernaut is for sure his biggest to date, but Reed's road to the MCU was paved through his appearance in 2021's "Free Guy." A former wrestler and bodybuilder, Reed has been making inroads as an actor, including roles in shows like "NCIS: Los Angeles." But the 2021 blockbuster saw him take on the role of Dude, who was one of the villains who serves as a jacked version of Reynolds' Guy. It's Reed's body with Reynolds' face, making for a pretty unique visual.