Is Free Guy 2 Still Happening? How Barbie's Success May Mean 'Game Over' For A Sequel

It's been two years since "Free Guy" became a theatrical hit for Disney at a time when the industry was very much struggling to get back on its feet in the aftermath of the pandemic. But director Shawn Levy's take on a fictional video game that becomes too real for the characters within it, with Ryan Reynolds starring as the titular Guy, did well enough for itself that the studio quickly began looking at a sequel.

"Free Guy 2" was first mentioned as a real possibility more than two years ago after the first film grossed $331 million worldwide under less-than-ideal conditions. So, is the sequel still happening? If so, why has it taken so long to get it going? And what does any of this have to do with "Barbie?" We're here to answer all of those questions and get to the bottom of it armed with all of the information we currently have regarding the sequel.