Barbie Just Passed Star Wars: The Last Jedi At The Domestic Box Office

"Barbie" just had its eighth weekend at the box office and the film's record-shattering run is still going surprisingly strong. It came out in the heart of the summer season smack-dab in the middle of July and we're already (almost) in the fall. Yet, here we are, with Greta Gerwig's toy-based blockbuster still in the top five at the domestic box office. The unending nature of this legendary run has now pushed the film past a pretty significant milestone, as "Barbie" has overtaken "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in terms of its overall domestic gross.

Despite a heavy-hitter entering the fold in the form of "The Nun II," which topped the box office with a $32.6 million debut, "Barbie" managed to stay in the top five this past weekend by pulling in $5.7 million, per The Numbers. With that, Gerwig's adaptation of Mattel's famous doll now sits at $620.27 million domestically in total. That puts it at number 12 on the all-time chart just past 2017's "The Last Jedi," which finished with $620.18 million.

This is unadjusted for inflation but no less impressive. "Star Wars" is one of the biggest franchises of all time and we're talking about the sequel to "The Force Awakens," which felt like one of the biggest collective pop culture events in history. The fact that Margot Robbie's turn as Barbie has so assuredly captivated moviegoers on this level is remarkable. Not for nothing, but "Barbie" also cost less to make as it carries a $145 million budget, whereas "The Last Jedi" had an incredibly steep production cost in the $300 million range. But Disney still came out ahead since the movie finished with $1.33 billion worldwide.