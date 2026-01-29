How Τhe X-Men '97 Opening Credits Fixed A Clumsy Rogue Moment From The Original Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who is the strongest of the X-Men? The correct answer is probably Jean Grey, who when imbued with the power of the Phoenix can achieve psychic control over all minds and matter. Storm and Magneto can also move the Earth itself, with mastery over the atmosphere and magnetic fields, respectively. (In the Krakoa-era "X-Men" comics, they put those powers together and help terraform Mars.)

For pure physical strength, though, it's hard to beat Rogue. Thanks to some flight power and super strength stolen from Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers), Rogue can lift a double decker bus with one hand — and then crush it with two. The 1992 "X-Men" cartoon showed off Rogue's supreme strength in its opening title sequence. A giant robot Sentinel extends metal wires from its hands to grab Rogue by her arms. Undeterred, she uses the wires to throw the Sentinel over her head, slamming it into the ground.

The revival series "X-Men '97" made this shot much more dynamic. In the original, the camera shows Rogue from behind, running, as the offscreen Sentinel grabs her. It then cuts to a wide shot of her throwing the Sentinel. In "X-Men '97," it's a single take: once the Sentinel grabs Rogue, the frame swerves around to face her. She now flies off the ground and then slams back into it, throwing the Sentinel straight towards the camera and smashing it to pieces.

Harry N. Abrams

According to "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series" by James Field, the single take in "X-Men '97" had been the intention all along. The animation came back incorrect, though. "Time and budget restraints" meant the "X-Men" team never got the chance to fix it... until "X-Men '97."