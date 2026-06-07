10 Actors Who Turned Down Roles In Star Wars

In the years directly leading up to the release of the original "Star Wars" film in 1977, there wasn't an actor with the same heat as Al Pacino. The actor had been nominated for four Academy Awards for "Serpico," "Dog Day Afternoon," "The Godfather," and its sequel. Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas were already close friends and creative collaborators at the time as well — so, naturally, Pacino was Lucas' first choice for the role of Han Solo.

In 1975, when he was starring in a regional production of the Brecht play "The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui," Pacino received the "Star Wars" script from Lucas with an offer attached. According to Pacino himself, it included an extraordinary sum of money — so much money that he had a difficult time turning it down, despite the fact that he couldn't understand the script in the slightest. He even sent the script to his mentor who was just as befuddled by the space wizards and cyborgs Lucas was trying to sell. Thus, in spite of the major payday at stake, Pacino passed on Solo.

In 1977, the actor starred in Sydney Pollack's "Bobby Deerfield," a critical and commercial failure by any standard — though he was hardly in the position to be helped or hurt even by a role in perhaps the most popular film ever made.

Harrison Ford, on the other hand, was basically unknown to anyone but Lucas (who had cast him in "American Graffiti"). Pacino turning down the part meant Lucas now had to audition other actors – which led to him asking Ford to attend auditions as a reader. Ford made an unlikely impression, and the rest was history. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly several decades later, Pacino joked that he had been "in the mood to make Harrison Ford a career."