Why Jesse Eisenberg Turned Down The Social Network 2

You don't become one of the industry's best and most versatile performers without turning down a few major roles along the way. Admittedly, it's been a minute since I last watched "The Social Network," but I'm pretty sure that's how the tagline goes. Either way, a sequel written and directed by Aaron Sorkin is happening whether we like it or not, and it'll be missing the most recognizable name from the 2010 masterclass of a film. Jesse Eisenberg couldn't possibly have been more suited for the character of Mark Zuckerberg, the dead-eyed nerd who alienated his best friend, objectified countless women on his college campus, and, oh yeah, created the networking platform that is almost singlehandedly responsible for the cesspit we find ourselves living in now. What a legacy. But as filming commences on the follow-up movie, Eisenberg will be nowhere to be seen ... and he has a pretty good reason for that.

When the sequel titled "The Social Reckoning" hits theaters, "Succession" star Jeremy Strong will be plastered all over the marketing campaign as the recast Zuckerberg, but Eisenberg is finally opening up about why this will be the case. During an appearance on "The Today Show," the actor was asked why he passed on reprising his Oscar-nominated role. After initially attempting to play coy — including a wry joke about being busy in Paris orchestrating the recent Louvre jewel thefts — he revealed the real reason why: