The Social Network Sequel Is Recasting Jesse Eisenberg's Mark Zuckerberg (And We Know The Frontrunner)

Look. I get it. At the risk of sounding like a sourpuss, I don't want a sequel to "The Social Network" either! The first film is basically perfect, and even though Facebook has made headlines in the decades since it came out — mostly in a bad way — nobody really needs a continuation of this story. But if it's going to happen, which it is, there are two things to note here. One is that the movie will probably not focus on Mark Zuckerberg again (I could be wrong, but I hope I'm not), which means Strong wouldn't be doing, like, a bad Jesse Eisenberg impression. Two, Strong is a very good actor, and when it comes to playing pompous characters who traffic in business nonsense, he's got the experience.

In case you somehow missed this, Strong spent four seasons playing the eldest failson Kendall Roy on "Succession," a show that excelled at making its characters talk about their many business enterprises in the most ridiculous and most over-the-top way possible. (His Elon Musk-inspired "flight suit" from season 4 certainly comes to mind, but it's far from the only example of Kendall's attempts at seriousness that turn out to be total clownery.) This actually makes him a perfect non-Eisenberg choice to play Zuckerberg, who definitely dabbles in business nonsense himself. (Remember when he tried to convince us all that his awful-looking AI avatars were the way of the future?) Strong is, if nothing else, a transformative actor, and he's also worked with Sorkin before on "The Trial of the Chicago 7," so if he takes this role, he knows exactly what he's getting into.

More casting news about "The Social Network Part II" will drop as the film takes shape, and if we learn that Strong is playing Zuckerberg, he'll probably do a pretty good job. If you want to watch the first movie, "The Social Network" is available to rent or buy on streaming platforms, including Amazon.