The Hilarious Kendall Moment In Succession No One In The Cast Saw Coming

For most of my life, I don't think I'd ever genuinely understood what people meant when they said they had an experience where they could feel their soul leaving their body. Then I watched Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) rap on "Succession."

A little context. The first season of Jesse Armstrong's acerbic tragicomedy series about the Roy family — the clan of miscreant one-percenters who own a powerful global media conglomerate called Waystar RoyCo — ends with patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) helping Kendall cover up his complicity in the accidental death of a young waiter at his sister Shiv's (Sarah Snook) wedding. Logan, ever the terrible father, proceeds to lord his newly gained power over his "number-one boy" in season 2, coercing Kendall into kowtowing to his every whim. Eventually, Logan reaps what he sows when a celebration is held to commemorate his 50th anniversary at Waystar in his hometown of Dundee, Scotland. There, a browbeaten Kendall (who, as his sort of girlfriend at the time observes, has become even more weirdly fixated on his dad than usual) "honors" him by rapping about Logan's legacy.

Now, Kendall rapping didn't come out of nowhere. During his very first scene on "Succession," he's shown jammin' to the Beasties Boys' "An Open Letter to NYC" while being chauffeured to work. But even knowing this can't fully prepare you for the incredible spectacle of Kendall rapping lyrics like "50 years strong, now he's rollin' in a sick ride." Strong commits to the cringe-inducing bit so fearlessly that he deserved an Emmy for this scene alone. The best part? Strong confirmed to Entertainment Weekly his co-stars "didn't see it on the page, and they didn't see it until we did it on camera." There's a reason their characters' incredulous reactions look so genuine.