Where The Punisher: One Last Kill Takes Place On The MCU Timeline

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Punisher: One Last Kill."

You didn't think 2026 only had a new "Spider-Man" movie and an "Avengers" event film in the offing, did you? Marvel fans have been kept busy on the television side of things, too, especially following the recent conclusion of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2. But just as the saga of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (and longtime foe Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D'Onofrio) has closed one chapter, one of Daredevil's most combustible frenemies is opening another. The release of "The Punisher: One Last Kill" hopes to take the next step, after the various Netflix shows and the Disney+ revival series helped etch Jon Bernthal's performance as the gun-toting vigilante into the annals of Marvel history.

But now that the Punisher is fully and unmistakably part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, further underlined by his upcoming appearance in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," this raises a whole new set of questions. With Mayor Fisk wreaking havoc on New York City in one story and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom threatening to do the same to the multiverse at large in another, where the heck does the piece known as Frank Castle fit into this overwhelmingly sprawling jigsaw puzzle? The very careful release schedule of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 and this special certainly provides a lot of clues, but it doesn't quite tell the whole story.

For those wondering how to map out the Punisher's existence within the MCU — the Netflix shows included — this is the article for you.